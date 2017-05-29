No India-Pakistan series till cross border terrorism continues: Gov

New Delhi: As the entire world is waiting with bated breath for the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Monday ruled out a bilateral cricket series with Pakistan.

Goel’s firm statement comes on a day when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are meeting in Dubai to discuss their bilateral ties, which have remained suspended since 2012 due to diplomatic tensions after terror attacks in India.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent a legal notice to BCCI claiming US dollars 60 million (Rs 387 crore approx) in damages. It accuses the Indian board of not honouring an agreement to play five cycles of bilateral series between 2015-2023.

Officials of the Indian board, led by Amitabh Chaudhary will meet the PCB this week in Dubai and explain to them that the series can’t be held without government permission. They will also request them to withdraw the case.