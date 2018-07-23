No formalin in 89 fish samples: Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on Monday informed that cancer-causing formalin was not found in 89 fish samples that had been collected randomly from several districts in the state.

In a statement to the media, Jena said, a total of 137 fish samples were collected from 20 districts. However, out of them no traces of the hazardous chemical was found in 89 fish samples so far.

The test was conducted in the presence of Food Safety Commissioner Archana Patnaik at the state laboratory, but the presence of formalin was not found in any of those samples, Jena said adding, that the process would continue to make sure that fish supplied into the state are formalin-free.

Urging the people not to panic, Jena concluded, “The other samples are still being evaluated and if any sample is tested positive with Formalin then necessary steps will be taken immediately.”