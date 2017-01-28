‘No fake advocates in state’, says Odisha Bar Council

Cuttack: Earlier when the Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman had claimed that nearly 45 per cent of lawyers in the country are the Bar Council of Odisha on Friday has said that there are no fake lawyers in the state.

Bar Council of Odisha Chairman Manas Ranjan Mohapatra discounting the statement of Bar Council of India has said that he would raise the issue of fake lawyers with the chairman, in the next Council meeting.

Ever since the work on Place of Practice Verification Rules was introduced in 2015, at least 25000 lawyers from a total of 45,000 enrolled across the state have already submitted their applications for verification with the Council. The remaining 20000 have been asked to submit their applications by November 30 this year.

Mohapatra said that if any defaulting lawyer does not submit his or her application for verification by the due date, he or she shall be termed as non-practicing lawyer and not fake lawyer.