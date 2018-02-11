No essential service can be denied for want of Aadhaar: UIDAI

New Delhi: Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI said no essential service or benefit like a medical facility, school admission or ration through PDS can be denied for want of the biometric national ID.

In a statement, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asked government departments and state administration “to ensure that no essential service or benefit shall be denied to a genuine beneficiary for the want of Aadhaar whether it is medical help, hospitalisation, school admission or ration through PDS”.

UIDAI said it has taken a serious note of some of the reported cases where the want of Aadhaar had resulted in the denial of essential services like hospitalisation or medical help.

UIDAI said Aadhaar is meant to bring transparency and accountability in public service deliveries through effective use of technology and it should not be misused and made an excuse to any denial in the services.

The Cabinet Secretariat had on December 19 last year issue instructions that bonafide beneficiaries are not deprived of their due benefits as alternative provisions have been made in the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

The statement said UIDAI is again writing to Chief Secretaries of all the states/UTs to ensure that Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 is implemented in its true letter and spirit for all the schemes so that no denial happens due to want of Aadhaar.

Section 7 of Aadhaar Act 2016 has provision for no exclusion – no denials.