No election dates until court decides on disqualified AAP lawmakers

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The elections for 20 seats in the capital cannot be called, for now, the Delhi High Court ruled on Wednesday, which is a big relief for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

It said the Election Commission (EC) must wait till after it has heard Team Kejriwal’s claim of its law-makers being wrongly disqualified. It will next hear the case on Monday.

Three days ago, President Ram Nath Kovind said the 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers stand sacked because they held offices of profit. His decision was based on the recommendation of the Election Commission, which said that by serving as parliamentary secretaries, the legislators had crossed the line that bans them from any perks or financial benefits that accompany government positions.

AAP has 66 of the 70 seats – so its majority could decline but the government will not be in danger even if it performs poorly in the election.

