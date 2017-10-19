No complaint filed against Yuvraj Singh, says Family lawyer

New Delhi: Hours after reports of celebrated India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh getting booked in a domestic violence case dominated national media, the family lawyer said on Wednesday that no case has been registered against the cricketer.

Early in the day, reports claimed that Yuvraj, along with brother Zoravar Singh and mother Shabnam Singh, has been booked for a domestic violence case filed by Zoravar’s wife and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Akanksha Singh.

It was also reported that the case has been filed in Gurugram, with a court issuing a notice to Yuvraj and his family to respond by October 21.

But Damanbir Singh Sobti, counsel for Yuvraj, Shabnam and Zorawar, denied that any case was registered against the cricketer.

“Akanksha has filed a petition under Section 25 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and my clients have been arrayed as respondents and their counsel shall appear on their behalf on the date fixed before the hon`ble Court at Gurgaon.

“The petition under the Protection for Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 filed by Akanksha Sharma is malafide, baseless and time barred. She had left her matrimonial house admittedly in September, 2015 and has now chosen to file this petition in the end of 2017,” the lawyer`s statement added.