No change in H1B Visa system: US

Washington: The US government on Friday said there has been no change in the law regarding the H1B regime and the system continued to be as before.

Amid the H1B visa row in India, acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for State for South Asia Thomas Vajda said no legislation has been passed so far on the particular category of visa.

Following President Donald Trump’s election as US president on a protectionist platform, the US has announced stricter norms for issuing the H1B and L1 visas.

India’s Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said in October that the issue of H1B and L1 visas, which have facilitated the entry of Indian IT professionals, has been raised strongly with Washington.

