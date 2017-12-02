Headlines

No BJP govt in 2019 if ballot papers are used in polls: Mayawati

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ballot papers

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati guaranteed that BJP won’t come to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if voters use ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

After winning two seats for the post of mayor out of 16 in Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017, the former Chief Minister of the state and leader of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati has alleged that BJP has won local body elections with the help of EVM tampering.

“If BJP is honest and believes in democracy then discard EVMs and conduct voting on Ballot papers,” BSP supremo Mayawati said.

“General Elections are due in 2019. If BJP believes people are with them, they must implement it. I can guarantee if Ballot papers are used, BJP won’t come to power,” she added.

Earlier this year, Mayawati alleged that EVMs had been “managed” so they would favour the BJP; right after Modi’s party routed her BSP and the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

