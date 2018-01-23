No ban on Padmaavat: SC rejects plea of Rajasthan & MP govts against release of film

New Delhi: In a major development of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, whose earlier name as ‘Padmavati’, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected plea of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh government against release of film in the two states.
States must obey orders to screen “Padmaavat”, the Supreme Court said today.
Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday moved the apex court seeking it modify its earlier order lifting the ban on the screening of the film.
Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, along with Gujarat and Haryana, had banned the film amid fierce protests by Rajput groups.
Last week, on a petition by Padmaavat’s producers, the Supreme Court ruled that the film cannot be blocked on account of potential trouble and asserted that it is the job of the state government to protect people and maintain peace.
The court today said that order cannot be modified.
The movie is scheduled to release on January 25.