Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe into Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday ordered CBI inquiry into the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Principal Secretary (Home) to immediately hand over the case to the CBI.

After opposition parties demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged “mass sexual abuse” where 29 out of 34 minor girls were sexually exploited at a shelter home, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had in response said the government will allow it if the state government recommends it.

Bihar Police had launched a probe and dug up the grounds of the shelter home after its inmates on Monday alleged that one of their fellow inmates was beaten to death and buried at the premises of the facility and several were raped, but did not find the body.

Ten people have been arrested so far in the case under IPC and POCSO Act. The Medical reports of 29 out of 34 inmates have suggested sexual exploitation. Reports of eight girls are awaited and two did not undergo medical examination because they were ill.