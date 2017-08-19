Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) passes resolution to join NDA

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday passed a resolution to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), mere weeks after the party broke away from the grand alliance in Bihar.

At a national executive committee meeting at president and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence, the party formally accepted the invitation to join the BJP-led NDA coalition.

As per sources, supporters of Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav clash outside CM Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna, where the national executive meet was taking place.

Following the incident security was increased outside CM’s residence.

Amit Shah had extended the invitation when Kumar had met him in Delhi recently.

Nitish Kumar ended the coalition government with the RJD and Congress on July 26 by resigning as the Bihar chief minister.

However, he formed the government with the BJP the very next day. Citing the corruption allegations against former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his refusal to come clean on the matter, Nitish had said it was getting impossible for him to carry on in the grand alliance under such circumstances.