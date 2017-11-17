Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) gets EC nod to use ‘arrow’ as party symbol

New Delhi: In a setback to Sharad Yadav, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday ruled that the group led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the real Janata Dal (United) and is entitled to use the ‘Arrow’ poll symbol of the party.
The Election Commission gave the order and rejected a plea filed by Gujarat party leader Chhotubhai Amarsang Vasava to recognise his group as real JD (U).
Last month, Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav faction of the JD (U) had announced election to party posts on March 11 and released a list of interim office- bearers.
As per rebel JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav’s announcement, Chhotu Bhai Vasava was made the working president and another rebel Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar as one of the vice-presidents.
Yadav had earlier approached the Election Commission staking claim over the JD(U)’s election symbol.
Sharad Yadav’s faction produced 429 affidavits in support of its claim.