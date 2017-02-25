Latest News Update

Nitish to continue as CM: Rabri Devi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rabri Devi

Patna: RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said there was no vacancy for the CM post in Bihar and Nitish Kumar will continue to hold the CM post.

Earlier, Rabri had said her son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav would be the next CM of Bihar. She said “If people wish so, Tejashwi will become CM. People happen to be ‘malik’ (master) in democracy,”

On the other hand, Lalu said “Tejashwi is still learning. The future is with him. This government is running perfectly. There is no need of any change”

“Nitish Kumar and I have grown old and in future some youth has to assume leadership,” he also added. Nitish Kumar is the leader of the Grand Alliance government in Bihar.

