Nitin Gadkari asserts tribunal on Mahanadi in 3 months

New Delhi: Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted that a tribunal will be formed within three months to resolve the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh in Lok Sabha.

Both Odisha and Chhattisgarh should sit for a discussion to resolve the issue and Odisha’s demand for a tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute will be fulfilled in next three months, the Minister said replying to queries from BJD MPs during Question Hour.

Alleging that Odisha has not submitted any documents, the Union Minister said that the Centre is neither against the formation of a tribunal nor will do any injustice to Odisha. However, the dispute can be solved by discussion.

There is no scarcity of water in Odisha and no injustice will be done to it over the matter. Odisha has the right to get a tribunal over the matter. It will get its right on the tribunal in next three months.

“A delegation of Odisha should either meet me or the Prime Minister to discuss the Mahanadi water dispute,” Gadkari said.

Reacting to Gadkari’s request for discussion, BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said that Odisha did not come forward to have discussion as the former Water Resources Minister (Uma Bharti) had said that she cannot restrain Chhattisgarh from constructing the dam. But only the tribunal can do so, he added.

Adding to Mahtab, Kalikesh Singh Deo alleged that the delay is nothing but Centre’s excuses of not interested in forming the tribunal.