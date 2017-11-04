PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Niti Aayog sees a ‘New India’ by 2022: Free from poverty, corruption

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Niti Aayog

New Delhi: Government think tank Niti Aayog has envisaged a New India by 2022 which will be free from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism.

India will be in the top three economies of the world if it continues to grow at 8% from now until 2047, according to New India @2022 document presented by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar at Conference of Governors last month.

The document visualises that government will be able to connect all villages with habitations over 500 (250 in Special Areas) with all-weather roads by 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

It further envisions that India will have 20 world-class higher education institutions by 2022.

The document also visualises that all villages selected under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) should attain model village status by 2022.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
923
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
896
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
IIT-Bhubaneswar IIT-Bhubaneswar
691
Headlines

IIT-Bhubaneswar to get a ‘world class’ Centre of Excellence

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top