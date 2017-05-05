Headlines

Nirbhaya gangrape case 2012: Supreme Court says 4 convicts to hang

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
gangrape

New Delhi: Nearly five years after a 23-year-old medical student on her way home was gang-raped and tortured on a moving bus in Delhi, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has confirmed death for four convicts.

The order was pronounced by the SC bench comprising of Justices Dipak Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the four convicts – Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh – who challenged the Delhi High Court’s March 2014 confirmation of the death sentence handed to them by a trial court in 2013.

Of the six accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in prison, while another, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.

On December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic, was raped and brutalised with an iron rod on a moving bus in Delhi. She and her male friend were then thrown out of the bus. Nirbhaya lost her battle for life in a Singapore hospital on December 29.

Now the last options that they will have are a review petition or Presidential pardon.

