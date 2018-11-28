NIOS examinations irregularity case: CBI raids in 6 states including Odisha

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday conducted raids at 26 locations across six states including Odisha in connection with its ongoing probe into the NIOS examinations irregularity case in April 2017.

Separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams searched the premises of National Institute of Open Schooling study centres, its current and former officials and private persons in Bhubaneswar and Ganjam in Odisha; Bhopal, Sehore, Ratlam, Umaria (all in Madhya Pradesh); New Delhi; Fatehabad and Faridabad in Haryana; Guwahati, Kamrup and Lakhimpur in Assam) and Gangtok in Sikkim.

“Around 200 items such as hard disk drives, mobile phones and various incriminating documents including admit cards, vouchers, passbooks, mark sheets, checkbooks, seals, diaries, answer sheets of NIOS, payments received from candidates, fees payment made to NIOS and seating plan of examination hall have been recovered,” said a CBI official.

The central probe agency on Tuesday also conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with the case.

The CBI on July 23 had registered an FIR to probe the case following a complaint by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, alleging malpractices in the conduct of Class 10 and 12 examinations with respect to a large number of students (around 1,800).