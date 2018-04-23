Nine-year-old girl raped, killed in Bihar in third incident of rape of minor girls in 24 hours

Patna: In the third incident of rape of a minor girl in Bihar in the past 24 hours, a nine-year-old girl was found killed after being raped in Muzaffarpur district on Sunday.

Police said the body of the girl was recovered from a maize field in Musahari village of Musahari police station area. “The young girl prima facie appears to have been strangulated after being raped on Saturday night. Her body was found in a maize field about half a kilometer away from her house”.

The girl’s body was sent to Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur for an autopsy. A team of forensic experts and a dog squad gathered evidence at the spot where the body was found, but got no credible leads because a large number of villagers had visited the spot before the teams arrived, said sources.

Reportedly, the girl had returned home at about 10 PM on Saturday after watching TV at a neighbour’s house and then gone out to relieve herself ten minutes later. Before she returned, her mother had fallen asleep.