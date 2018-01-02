Latest News Update

Nine TTV Dhinakaran supporters removed from AIADMK party

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
TTV Dhinakaran

Chennai: AIADMK continued its crackdown on the rebel TTV Dhinakaran camp by sacking his nine supporters on Tuesday.

Stung by the bypoll defeat, the ruling AIADMK removed nine party supporters of Dhinakaran, who recently took oath as MLA from RK Nagar constituency.

Dhinakaran had recently secured a vigorous win in R K Nagar bypoll by defeating its candidate E Madhusudhanan by a margin of over 40,000 votes.

The RK Nagar constituency went to polls on December 21, necessitated by the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year.

