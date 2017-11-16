International

Nine killed in suicide attack at political gathering in Kabul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
suicide attack

Kabul: Nine people were killed and more were feared dead when a suicide attacker blew himself up outside a wedding hall in Kabul on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to target a political gathering underway inside.

ISIL claimed responsibility for the bombing, without providing evidence, while the Taliban were quick to deny that they were behind the attack, the latest to hit the war-weary Afghan capital where insurgents have been stepping up assaults in a show of deadly force.

Supporters of Atta Mohammad Noor, the governor of the northern province of Balkh and a critic of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, had been holding an event inside the hall at the time of the blast.

Mr Noor was not at the event, one of his aides said.

The bomber tried to enter the building but was stopped at the security checkpoint where he detonated his device, said Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

stripped naked stripped naked
3.2K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
Viral video Viral video
1.8K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.6K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top