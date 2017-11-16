Nine killed in suicide attack at political gathering in Kabul

Kabul: Nine people were killed and more were feared dead when a suicide attacker blew himself up outside a wedding hall in Kabul on Thursday, in an apparent attempt to target a political gathering underway inside.
ISIL claimed responsibility for the bombing, without providing evidence, while the Taliban were quick to deny that they were behind the attack, the latest to hit the war-weary Afghan capital where insurgents have been stepping up assaults in a show of deadly force.
Supporters of Atta Mohammad Noor, the governor of the northern province of Balkh and a critic of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, had been holding an event inside the hall at the time of the blast.
Mr Noor was not at the event, one of his aides said.
The bomber tried to enter the building but was stopped at the security checkpoint where he detonated his device, said Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid.