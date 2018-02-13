Nine killed, 7 injured after truck overturns in Gajapati

Gajapati: At least nine people were killed and seven were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned near Luhajhar Ghati under Gumma block of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district today.

According to reports, the accident occurred after the driver of the vehicle lost control and the truck fell off the road crashing into a gorge.

The truck was carrying around 16 labourers on board when the vehicle skidded off the road.

Sources said five persons died on the spot while four others breathed their last at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police and health officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

All the injured were shifted to a nearest hospital and health condition of two of them is said to be critical.