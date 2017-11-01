PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Nine killed, over 100 injured after steam pipe bursts at NTPC plant in UP

Pragativadi News Service
Lucknow: Nine labourers were killed and over 100 were injured after the steam pipe of a boiler burst at the thermal power plant of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Unchahar, Rae Bareli district, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow,  on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, NTPC has banned the entry of outsiders into the premises and injured workers are being taken to local hospital.

The National Thermal Power Corporation is a coal-based power plant, named after Feroz Gandhi, an MP and husband of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

It produces 500 megawatt thermal power and employs around 1,500 labourers.

The plant comes under the limits of the Unchahar police station.

All the ambulances of the district have been pressed into action to ferry the injured to the hospital for immediate medical aid. The death toll is expected to rise further.

