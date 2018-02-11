Latest News Update

Nine juveniles escape from observation home in Ambala

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
juveniles

Ambala: Nine juveniles escaped from the observation home at Ambala city in the early hours today, as per sources.

Some of them were accused of serious offences and most juveniles who fled were in the age group of 12 to 18 years, sources said.

The incident came to the notice of the observation home authorities when some other inmates reported the juveniles missing.

The inmates had used a ladder to escape, sources added.

After breaking the barrack’s lock, the inmates reached the roof and used a ladder to scale the 20-feet high boundary wall of the observation home, the sources further said.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.4K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
MR vaccination MR vaccination
996
State at Large

Jharsuguda girl dies after MR vaccination
Indian Railways Indian Railways
737
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
To Top