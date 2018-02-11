Nine juveniles escape from observation home in Ambala

Ambala: Nine juveniles escaped from the observation home at Ambala city in the early hours today, as per sources.
Some of them were accused of serious offences and most juveniles who fled were in the age group of 12 to 18 years, sources said.
The incident came to the notice of the observation home authorities when some other inmates reported the juveniles missing.
The inmates had used a ladder to escape, sources added.
After breaking the barrack’s lock, the inmates reached the roof and used a ladder to scale the 20-feet high boundary wall of the observation home, the sources further said.