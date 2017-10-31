PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Nine headless bodies found in Tokyo flat

Tokyo

Tokyo: Japanese police have found nine bodies with their flesh stripped off and heads severed in containers in a suburban Tokyo flat, according to reports on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that they had arrested 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who lives in the apartment in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Zama.

Police originally found two heads inside a cool box at the entrance to the apartment before making the grisly discovery of the other body parts, as per sources.

“During the course of the investigation, the heads of nine bodies have been discovered” inside various coolers and containers in the apartment, some other sources said.

Authorities had been investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman and discovered a connection between her and Shiraishi.

CCTV captured Shiraishi and the 23-year-old woman walking together last Monday.

She had been missing since September 21 and her older brother called in her disappearance to police on Tuesday, as per sources.

