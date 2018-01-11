Latest News Update

Nine die in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki after consuming alcohol

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Barabanki: A probe team reached Thal Khurd village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district for further investigation, as nine people died after allegedly consuming poisonous alcohol at their relative’s place.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the relatives of the deceased people admitted that the group’s health deteriorated after consuming the alcohol, Additional District Magistrate Anil Singh confirmed.

After the post mortem, the relatives told the police that the deceased relatives had consumed alcohol.

The doctor, who treated the patients, also informed that the deceased people had consumed ‘Spirit Alcohol’, which was the reason for their death.

However, the district’s Excise Department has claimed that the death was caused due to the cold weather.

The Excise Department, including the administrative officials, is investigating the matter.

According to reports, the people who consumed ‘Spirit Alcohol’ were admitted to Lucknow Trauma Center in critical condition late Wednesday night.

