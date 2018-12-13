‘Nine cr toilets built in 4 yrs; 546 dists declared ODF’

New Delhi: Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharati on Thursday informed that around nine crore toilets have been constructed since October 2014 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and 546 districts were declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said a total of 8,91,21,096 individual household latrines (IHHLs) were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) from October 2, 2014, to December 7, 2018.

The highest number of IHHLs were constructed in Uttar Pradesh, (1,70,73,682), while only 1,600 IHHLs were constructed in Daman and Diu, Bharati said.

She further said that a total of 546 districts were declared ODF across the nation during the last three years and the current financial year.

While 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh were declared ODF, zero districts of Goa and Tripura were declared ODF.