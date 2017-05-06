Nine BJD leaders entrusted with organisation work

Bhubaneswar: Nine senior BJD leaders including five ex ministers have been entrusted with organisation work. They have been given responsibilities of various districts and the party overall by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

While Debi Prasad Mishra as a BJD vice-president has been given the role to be observer of Sambalpur district, Sanjay Das Burma, a general secretary of the party, will be observer for Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts as well as look after youth affairs of the party.

Pranab Prakash Das, also a general secretary in the party, will be observer for Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Pradeep Panigrahi (general secretary) will be observer for Gajapati district and Arun Sahu (general secretary) will look into students affairs and Mayurbhanj district for the party.

Apart from the five former ministers, four other leaders have been given organisational responsibility. MLA Surya Narayan Patro will be observer for Bolangir while legislator Prafulla Samal will be Jagatsinghpur observer. MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak will be observer for Balasore. Former speaker Kishore Kumar Mohanty has been given responsibility of Sonepur. Most of the leaders were earlier associatd with the corresponding districts.