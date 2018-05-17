Headlines

Night-time IndiGo flight to fly from Odisha to Delhi from June 1

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IndiGo flight

Bhubaneswar: Following rise in air passenger traffic, the IndiGo Airlines has decided to launch direct night-time flight from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on June 1.

As per available information, IndiGo will engage 180-seater A-320 Airbus for the direct night-time flight.

The IndiGo flight 6E2125 will take off at 1.30 am from Bhubaneswar airport and will arrive at 4.00 am in New Delhi. The flight 6E2124 will start from New Delhi at around 2.35 am and land at Bhubaneswar airport at 4.45 am.

With the launching of the night-time flight, the total number of daily flights by IndiGo from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) will reach 11.

