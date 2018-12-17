Nigerian national among two held for defrauding Puri woman

Cuttack: The Odisha Crime Branch (CB) on Monday arrested two persons, including a Nigerian, from New Delhi in connection with a gift fraud case to the tune of Rs 41 lakhs.

The arrestees have been identified as Nwabueze Chukwudi Vincet (35), a Nigerian national, and Piyush Arya (22). The cops also recovered incriminating articles, document and electronic gadgets from them.

According to police, the duo defrauded a woman of Puri on the pretext of sending her a gift containing a huge amount of money, and other valuable items.

The woman came in contact with one, who introduced himself as Oscar David, on Facebook. The fraudster then convinced her to deposit the amount to receive a special gift. Lured by the offer, she had deposited Rs 41 lakhs on different phases into different accounts number provided by the fraudster, the police said.

But, when the woman did not receive any gift and found that she has been tricked, she filed a complaint with CB’s Cyber Crime Police Station on August 21. During the investigation, the CB sleuths traced the whereabouts of the fraudster, the police added.

As per reports, a team of CB officials led by Inspector Anita Anand, along with their local counterparts, zeroed in on the two fraudsters in New Delhi.

The duo was produced before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) at Dwarka Court. The court allowed has CB to take the accused duo on three days of transit remand to produce them before SDJM Puri.