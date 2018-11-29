NickYanka wedding: Priyanka, Nick reach Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Amidst the preparation of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ grand royal wedding, the soon-to-be-married couple reached Jodhpur on Thursday.

While the couple left for their wedding destination in the wee hours of Thursday, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and Joe’s fiancé Sophie Turner and other relatives arrived at the locations a few hours earlier.

Photos of the two heading to Jodhpur area doing rounds on social media and the two look dapper.

A puja was also organised by Priyanka’s mother in the morning of November 28. Joe and Sophie were also spotted with Priyanka and Nick during the puja. Both the couples were seen sporting an ethnic look at the puja.

The four-day wedding celebrations will begin from 29 November to 2 December. There will be two wedding ceremonies that will be held at the Mehrangarh Fort and the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.