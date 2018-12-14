Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards: Varun, Alia chosen Favourite Movie Actors

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt won Favourite Movie Actors at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018, as the children of the nation cast their votes.

Alia and Varun, who have co-starred in films like “Student Of The Year” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, also established their popularity among children by bagging the awards at the gala evening on Thursday. Alia was honoured with the Favourite Actor (Female) award and Varun won the Favourite Actor (Male) Award.

While Deepika Padukone walked away with the Powerhouse Performer of the Year title, Kartik Aaryan bagged a special award for being a Dynamic Performer and Ishaan Khatter was named the New Kid in the block.

“Tiger Zinda Hai” was chosen as the Favourite Bollywood Movie, while “Swag se swagat” from the movie was adjudged Favourite Bollywood Movie Song. Tiger Shroff won Favourite Dancing Star.

Manish Paul was awarded Sultan of the stage award. Huma Qureshi also attended the event and was awarded for being the Mazedaar Judge.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” took home the award for the Favourite TV show and its actors Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta won Favourite TV characters for their portrayal as Jethalal and Babita respectively.

The Favourite Child Entertainer on TV went to Aakriti Sharma who plays the lead in “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”.

Motu and Shin Chan won the Favourite Indian cartoon Character and Favourite Show of the year award respectively.

The awards ceremony will premiere on Nickelodeon channel on January 6, 2019, followed by Sonic, Nick Jr. and Nick HD+ channel.