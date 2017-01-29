NIA team in Rayagada to probe into Hirakhand derailment

Rayagada: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at Rayagada today to probe into the horrific Hirakhand Express derailment.

The team comprised of about 10 members led by IG, Mukesh Singh will continue investigations into the mishap for a period of ten days.

Sources said the squad is likely to probe into four different aspects of the accident which claimed 41 lives and injured dozens others.

Notably, presence of any crack on rail track, information of the same to Kuneru Station Master, passage of dummy train on the track before Hirakhand’s travel and issues of speed limits of the misshaped train will be inspected during the probe.

It is noteworthy to mention here, the accident resulted in many death and injuries to passengers mostly from Odisha. The Bhubaneswar Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express derailed near Kuneru station in Vijianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh late night on January 22.