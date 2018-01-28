NIA takes Kashmir terror funding case from Delhi Police

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over from Delhi Police the case of absconding Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Nasir Safi Mir, who is accused of funding Hurriyat leaders and is believed to have fled the country after jumping bail, officials said here.

The officials said the case was re-registered by the NIA recently and it has initiated investigations into it.

The NIA probe is likely to ascertain how Mir, alias “Babul”, managed to secure a passport from a southern state which he allegedly used in Nepal in October 2008 to leave for Europe.

Mir, a resident of North Kashmir who allegedly used carpet trade and later a money exchange business in Dubai for sending hawala money to separatist leaders in Kashmir, was arrested from Lajpat Nagar by the elite Special Cell of Delhi Police on February 3, 2006. The police seized Rs 55 lakh in cash and explosives from him.

During his trial, Mir managed to secure bail on the plea that his mother was ill.

The 48-year-old Mir, who the investigators believe was based in Dubai and owns a carpet showroom and money exchange firms in the Gulf, regularly reported to the nearest police station while on bail till early October, 2008.

But after that, he failed to turn up at police stations or in the court for hearings.

According to intelligence inputs, Mir reached Dubai in 2011, making a detour through countries in Europe and Libya.

However, he is believed to have now left Dubai.

Mir, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued in 2009, travelled to Nepal from India, and then used the forged passport to fly out, the officials said.