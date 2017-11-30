Headlines

NIA issues notice to Hussein Khan for deposition at New Delhi

Akhtar Hussein Khan

Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today issued a notice to Akhtar Hussein Khan to depose before it at its headquarters in New Delhi.

The NIA has asked Khan to depose by 11 am on December 4.

Yesterday the NIA had conducted a four-hour long raid at Khan’s house at Samantarapur slum in Kishan Nagar area in Cuttack district over suspected terror link and detained him after marathon quizzing.

Later, the agency handed him over to his family members conducting an interrogation.

On the other hand, Khan has rubbished all allegations against him. He said, “I am innocent. I have no link with any anti-national organization. The NIA interrogated me without any reason and raided my house tarnishing my social image”.

