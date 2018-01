New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 12 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Sayeed Salahudeen, in a case related to funding of terror and secessionist activities in Kashmir valley.

The NIA filed the over 1,000-page charge sheet before a court in New Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe. The judicial custody of 10 people arrested in connection with the case ended today.