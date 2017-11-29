Headlines

NIA arrests youth from Cuttack over suspected terror link

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
NIA

Cuttack: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a youth from Samantarpur slum in Kisannagar area here allegedly over his terror link.

Earlier in the day, NIA sleuths had conducted a four-hour long raid on his house and quizzed the youth, identified as Afsar Hussein Khan, for more than an hour before his arrest.

Kisan Nagar police personnel cordoned off the place while the NIA team arrested the youth after interrogation.

According to reports, Khan has been staying in the house in Samantarapur slum on rent for past four years and used to visit Saudi Arabia frequently.

Sources said that Khan will be produced before Cuttack Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) and will be taken on remand for further interrogation.

More details are awaited…

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.7K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.9K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
Odia song Odia song
1.7K
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Ranu Lo Ranu’ new Odia song by Papu Pom Pom and Asima Panda

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top