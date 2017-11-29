NIA arrests youth from Cuttack over suspected terror link

Cuttack: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a youth from Samantarpur slum in Kisannagar area here allegedly over his terror link.

Earlier in the day, NIA sleuths had conducted a four-hour long raid on his house and quizzed the youth, identified as Afsar Hussein Khan, for more than an hour before his arrest.

Kisan Nagar police personnel cordoned off the place while the NIA team arrested the youth after interrogation.

According to reports, Khan has been staying in the house in Samantarapur slum on rent for past four years and used to visit Saudi Arabia frequently.

Sources said that Khan will be produced before Cuttack Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) and will be taken on remand for further interrogation.

More details are awaited…