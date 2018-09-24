NIA arrests two persons in West Bengal fake currency case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons in connection with a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case in West Bengal.

The arrested were identified as Geam Ali alias Jafar (27 years) and Ketabul Sk (47 years) of Jadupur in Kaliachak police jurisdiction in Malda district of West Bengal.

The accused duo was arrested on Sunday and Monday in connection with the case pertaining to recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having face value of Rs. 1.92 lakh.

The fake currency was recovered from the possession of one Abdul Rahim in August this year. The NIA team had laid a trap in the periphery of a hotel in Farakka town of Murshidabad district had nabbed the accused.

An FIR was registered at the Farakka police station against Rahim, a resident of Malda district, and others under IPC section 489B (Using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), among others.

Further investigation is underway to unearth the suspected larger conspiracy in the case.