NIA arrests Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin’s Son

New Delhi: Syed Shahid Yusuf, the son of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, has been arrested by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2011 terror funding case.

According to reports, Yusuf was found to be in touch with Saudi Arabia-based Hizbul Mujahideen operative Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, who is also an accused in the case, and had received money to allegedly fuel and fund secessionist and terrorist activities in the Valley.

The arrest of Shahid Yusuf, who works with the J&K agriculture department as village agriculture extension assistant and has a family home in Suibugh village, Budgam.

Shahid Yusuf is accused of receiving money from Syria on the directions of Salahuddin, for the purpose of funding terror in Kashmir. The money was sent in four instalments between 2011 and 2014, according to the police.

Four men accused in the case are in Delhi’s Tihar jail while two are missing.