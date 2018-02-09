Headlines

NHRC team returns completing probe into Kunduli case

Kunduli case

Jeypore: After a four-day long inquiry into Kunduli gang rape and suicide case, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday returned to Vishakhapatnam.

The final probe report will be submitted by the team, led by NHRC DSP Rabi Singh, at the NHRC headquarters office in New Delhi soon.

The team met security personnel, forensic laboratory officials and relatives and family members of the gang rape victim in Koraput during the inquiry.

Sources said, the team had also examined and met officials of BSF, CoBRA, OSAP, IRB and SOG and enquired about the movement of security personnel in the region.

Notably, the NHRC had formed the team for an on-the-spot probe after a petition was filed by a social activist. The commission had also asked the State authorities and the HRPC ADG to submit report about the incident.

