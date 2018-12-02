NHRC seeks report on death of Bolangir headmaster

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday sought a report from the Bolangir Superintendent of Police (SP) over the death of a school headmaster due to assault.

The commission’s direction came in response to a petition filed by rights activist Sangita Swain into the death of headmaster Anir Nanda. The SP has been given four weeks to respond.

According to the petitioner, at least 26 students of Ghunusara Upper Primary School in Saintala police limits of Bolangir district had fallen sick after taking deworming tablets in September this year.

Holding the headmaster responsible for the illness of the children, the villagers had thrashed him mercilessly. Nanda was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

The petitioner said that the assault by villagers leading to the death of Nanda violated his human rights. She sought criminal action against the culprits and Rs 20 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family.

