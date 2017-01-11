NHRC recommends human rights education in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) held a camp court in the city that ended today. A total of 138 cases were considered during the camp sitting that began on January 9.

The NHRC camp sitting considered mostly cases by SCST on violation of human rights by public servants. Of the 107 complaints on the first day, 47 were disposed including spot enquiry for two cases, Rs 4.65 lakh monetary relief in five cases and issuing of show cause notice in a prima facie case.

On the second day, 25 cases including violations in KBK, POSCO project, witchcraft, Malkangiri JE, death of infants, malnutrition and child labour, electrocution deaths and so on were taken up. In five cases of denial of scholarship to tribal students, each student was given monetary relief of Rs 50,000 while in 10 electrocution cases Rs 23.10 lakh was recommended. On the last day, two cases were closed while in one case state government was sent showcause notice since it did not dispute an inmate drinking poison in prison.

Overall, the camp court has recommended the state government the following steps after reviewing the cases: