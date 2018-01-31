NHRC orders enquiry into Kunduli case, seeks report in 15 days

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered for a probe into the Kunduli gang rape case and the victim’s suicide with seeking a report in this regard within 15 days.

The national human rights body directed its DG (Investigation Division) to constitute a team of investigators, conduct a spot enquiry into the matter and submit report within 15 days.

The order came following a petition filed by one Radhakanta Tripathy. Hearing the petition the NHRC has also asked the Odisha government to cooperate with the team during investigation process and provide necessary reports and documents related to the incident.

Notably, a minor tribal girl of Sorisapadar village had complained before police that she was gang raped by a group of security personnel on October 10 last year when she was returning from Kunduli market near the village in Koraput district. The victim later committed suicide at her house on January 22 which has triggered massive public outrage across the state.