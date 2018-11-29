NHRC notice to UP govt over fake encounter of youth

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government over alleged fake encounter of a youth in Muzaffarnagar.

The commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 20-year old youth, Irshad Ahmad of Muzaffarnagar district, was shot dead in an alleged fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police early Tuesday on November 27.

Reportedly, Irshad’s father has said that his son had no criminal history and was killed in cold blood in a fake encounter.

The commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim and his family. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The commission has also observed that it is the solemn duty of the police force to protect the people and not to create atmosphere of fear under the garb of dealing with crime. Any death caused in an encounter, if not justified, would amount to an offence of culpable homicide.

According to the media report, carried on November 28, the encounter happened, 12 km from the victim’s village Nagla located in Muzaffarnagar district early on Tuesday. The police reportedly, claimed that the victim along with four others accomplices was transporting bulls in a mini-truck and had opened fire at them when challenged.

However, the victim’s father and the fellow villagers have denied the police claim saying that the victim did not know even driving.