NHRC notice to HRD Ministry over suicide of 49 JNV students in 5-yr

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the HRD Ministry over the reported suicide of 49 students of residential Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) between 2013 and 2017.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that 49 students of the residential Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, JNVs committed suicide at the campus in five years from 2013 to 2017. Half of them were Dalit and Tribal students, and a majority of them were boys.

Reportedly, all, except seven, were suicides by hanging, and the bodies were discovered either by classmates or members of the school staff, the NHRC said in a statement today.

Expressing serious concern over the deaths of school children, the Commission has issued a notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

It has sought information within six weeks on (A) whether trained counsellors are available on campuses to whom adolescent students can open up and talk about their feelings, (B) whether there is a dedicated staff to ensure that children are not left alone in the rooms and (C) whether emergency assistance through telephone counseling and suicide hotline services are available to the students.

According to the press note, the Commission has further observed that the intelligent students with the rural background are entrusted to the care of JNVs. The proportion of the suicides of the students from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities is also a matter of concerns for a society, which aspires for inclusive growth.

Teenagers may often get confused and develop a feeling of being isolated. It is also a matter of fact, that many suicides are committed by the people, who are depressed and are not able to cope up with stress. As per the medical science, the suicidal tendencies don’t just appear out of the blue, people usually display a number of warning signs. If trained counselors are available, behavioral changes, suicidal tendencies, and depression among the students can be spotted in time and with the guidance and counseling of counselors, suicides can be controlled.

According to the media report, carried on the 24th December 2018, the JNVs, which were started in 1985-86, have become a passport out of poverty for thousands of underprivileged children. Since 2012, these schools have consistently recorded a pass percentage of over 99 per cent in Class 10 and over 95 per cent in Class 12, which is far better than private schools and CBSE’s national average.

The news report also reveals that according to norms, at least 75 per cent of the seats in these schools are set aside for rural children. Hence, a JNV is never sanctioned for a district with 100 per cent urban population.

A Navodaya Vidyalaya starts from Class 6 and goes up to Class 12. All admissions in Class 6 are done through a merit test. The popularity of JNVs is evident from the fact that less than 3 per cent of the candidates appearing for the entrance test every year makes the cut.