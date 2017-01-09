Headlines

NHRC camp court focuses on Malkangiri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
NHRC camp court

Bhubaneswar: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) conducted a camp court today at Jayadev Bhawan in the city where chairman HL Dattu stressed on the dismal situation in Malkangiri.

Education and health are both in a depressing state in the Malkangiri area he said. Lack of infrastructure has kept people here deprived of basic facilities. The district has 72 schools that run without a building with Right to education Act completely overlooked, said Dattu.

He also raised issues of ‘dadan’ labour, women trafficking, violation of Right to Forest Act. The camp court also saw issues of KBK region and various problems of the state. Odisha had registered 39, 965 cases in NHRC in 2015-16.

Three benches of NHRC have been made at Odisha State Guest House for the three days of camp court which will hear 136 cases.

