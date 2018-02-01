NHAI provides toilets at 192 toll plazas; remaining 180 toll plazas to be covered by March 2019

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has provided toilet facilities at 192 toll plazas across the country, while the remaining 180 toll plazas will be covered by the end of March 2019.

Under the Government of India’s flagship programmes Swachh Bharat Mission, NHAI is providing separate ladies and gents toilets on both upside and downside of each of its 372 toll plazas, and also placing litter bins and hoardings carrying the Swachhta message along with message discouraging littering at these sites.

NHAI has observed both the current Swachhta Pakhwada from 16th-31st January as well as the earlier one from 16-31st July, 2017, and proposes to achieve the target of providing toilet facilities at every toll plaza during the final year of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is monitoring the progress in this regard.