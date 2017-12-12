NHAI assures construction of second Brahmani bridge soon

Bhubaneswar: After blame game between the Centre and State, the NHAI authorities today held discussions with Chief Secretary AP Padhi at the State Secretariat and assured to start construction of the second bridge on Brahmani river near Rourkela.

“We have discussed all projects including some under Bharatmala scheme. Work of the second bridge construction on Brahmani river will begin very soon,” NHAI member (project) Anand Singh told reporters after the meeting.

We are waiting for some statutory approvals from concerned authorities. Chief Secretary has assured us all help. We are fully prepared to begin the project and the tender will be awarded as soon as we get the required clearances, he added.

The controversy had erupted after Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari written to Odisha government citing that lack of clearances from the Odisha Forest department has led to the delay in construction of the bridge.

However, Odisha Government refuted the claims and stated the proposed Brahmani bridge site is on non-forest land and no clearances are necessary.

Later, Chief Minister Naveen said that if the Centre is not serious about the project then the State Government will build it with its own funds.