PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

NH near Satyabadi turned battle field for police and farmers

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Farmer-Police tussle at Satyabadi

Bhubaneswar: The National Highway(NH) connecting Bhubaneswar and Puri turned to be a tussle ground when the farmers clashed with police infront of the Satyabadi block office on Wednesday.

The agitating farmers under the banner of Nilachal Krusak Mahasangha staged a demonstration on the national highway in a novel way by eating food on the road and demanded for pension, increase in price for coconut purchase done by the State government and hike in buying price of paddy by Rs 500 per quintal. Despite efforts were made by the police and district administration officials to bring peace and clam down the demonstrating farmers, the agitators were in no mood to relent following which the cops forcibly removed the farmers from the national highway.

However, the situation was put under control with the police conducting lathi charge on the agitating farmers. Following lathi charge, around 20 farmers were injured and many of the bikes, motorcycles and cycles of the farmers were also damaged. There was road blockade for three consecutive hours.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

indian idol indian idol
40.8K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
smartphones smartphones
8.2K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
8.1K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
mahima mishra mahima mishra
6.2K
Headlines

Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand
Vodafone 4G Vodafone 4G
2.5K
Business

Vodafone launches 4G services in state
To Top