NGT orders reopening of Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered reopening of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) on Saturday.

It has set aside Tamil Nadu government’s order to close down the smelting plant.

The green court has asked Vedanta to spend Rs 100 crore within a period of 3 years for the welfare of the inhabitants in the area.

The NGT also ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to issue a fresh directive of renewal of consent for Vedanta’s copper smelter plant in the next three weeks.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered the plant to be shut down as it was polluting the region. The order by the green tribunal comes months after the state government ordered the closure of the plant.