NGT Okays odd-even in Delhi, no exemption for women and 2-wheelers

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday has given its nod to implement odd-even car rationing scheme in Delhi in order to check air pollution in the capital city. The NGT allowed the Delhi government to implement odd-even scheme with certain conditions.

The NGT said that the Delhi government would have to implement odd-even scheme as soon as PM10 hits 500 marks while PM 2.5 gets to 300. The Delhi government has proposed to implement odd-even scheme between November 13 and 17.

The NGT also said that government officials, women and two-wheelers would be given any exemption while implementing odd-even scheme in Delhi. The NGT observed that water sprinkling is a better way to control pollution.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) earlier submitted that two-wheelers are more polluting than four-wheelers, and their emissions comprise 20 per cent of the total vehicular pollution.