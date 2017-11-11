Headlines

NGT Okays odd-even in Delhi, no exemption for women and 2-wheelers

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
NGT

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday has given its nod to implement odd-even car rationing scheme in Delhi in order to check air pollution in the capital city. The NGT allowed the Delhi government to implement odd-even scheme with certain conditions.

The NGT said that the Delhi government would have to implement odd-even scheme as soon as PM10 hits 500 marks while PM 2.5 gets to 300. The Delhi government has proposed to implement odd-even scheme between November 13 and 17.

The NGT also said that government officials, women and two-wheelers would be given any exemption while implementing odd-even scheme in Delhi. The NGT observed that water sprinkling is a better way to control pollution.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) earlier submitted that two-wheelers are more polluting than four-wheelers, and their emissions comprise 20 per cent of the total vehicular pollution.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

jio cashback jio cashback
1.2K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above
sex racket sex racket
1.0K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Odisha capital, police arrest four
women assaulted women assaulted
876
Headlines

Six including five women assaulted in public for practicing witchcraft

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top